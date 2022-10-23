Read full article on original website
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween
New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
NJ’s shoes-off households need to get a grip and grow up (Opinion)
It’s as divisive as pork roll vs Taylor ham. As divisive as whether Central Jersey is a myth. The shoes-off household vs. the shoes-on household. Surely these Capulets and Montagues can never commingle. A funny hour broke out on our show Tuesday (Deminski & Doyle, NJ 101.5 weekdays 2...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
NJ man makes it to the finals of the U.S. Mullet Championship
A man from New Jersey, Eric Kormann, made it to the final 25 in the prestigious USA Mullet Championships. The well-known “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle has never totally gone away, and, according to the US Mullet Championship’s webpage, the hairdo has an impressive lineage:
Mount Tammany area is a perfect fall weekend trip in NJ
I discovered one of the most beautiful mountains in the country by getting lost on my way home from the Poconos. And I can’t wait to go back. I’ve read so much about Mount Tammany over the years, and I’ve always wanted to plan a visit. So...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
4 great family farms in NJ to support your healthy lifestyle
The conversation again turned to food around the Garden State on the morning show. All inspired by the raw milk that Jodi and I are enjoying from our friend Jen's cow. Yes, Jodi even made butter from the cream. Delicious, creamy, smooth, and excellent taste. Lotta work so we're probably gonna make the trip to PA to start buying raw milk on a regular basis.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
NJ Shore’s go-to restaurants and what to order when you get there
One of the best things about going down the shore along with the beach, boardwalk and nightlife are the great restaurants. I don't know about you but when I'm driving to Sea Isle City, my mouth is watering for a few slices of Manco and Manco pizza in Ocean City.
Seriously? THIS is supposed to be the top-rated pizza chain in NJ
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
Still gloomy Tuesday across NJ – occasional showers and drizzle
Blech. New Jersey's weather this week is more reminiscent of London. Or San Francisco. The fog, the mist, the rain. We will see slight improvements on Tuesday. But it is going to be another cloudy, humid, damp and dreary day overall. Less rainy than Monday, but we will still have sporadic showers and sprinkles and drizzle around. At least temperatures are on the mild side.
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools
Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Live 7 p.m. Wednesday: 10 years after Superstorm Sandy
The storm brought historic devastation to New Jersey. With a storm surge of up to 9 feet and winds over 90 mph, more than 2 million homes lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. A decade later, some families are still waiting to return to their homes. On...
