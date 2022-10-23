ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ

For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween

New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
4 great family farms in NJ to support your healthy lifestyle

The conversation again turned to food around the Garden State on the morning show. All inspired by the raw milk that Jodi and I are enjoying from our friend Jen's cow. Yes, Jodi even made butter from the cream. Delicious, creamy, smooth, and excellent taste. Lotta work so we're probably gonna make the trip to PA to start buying raw milk on a regular basis.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Still gloomy Tuesday across NJ – occasional showers and drizzle

Blech. New Jersey's weather this week is more reminiscent of London. Or San Francisco. The fog, the mist, the rain. We will see slight improvements on Tuesday. But it is going to be another cloudy, humid, damp and dreary day overall. Less rainy than Monday, but we will still have sporadic showers and sprinkles and drizzle around. At least temperatures are on the mild side.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
