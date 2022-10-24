ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KGW

Nix accounts for 6 TDs in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif — Once Oregon shook off a sluggish start, there was no stopping the Ducks' high-powered offense. Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California on Saturday for its seventh straight win. “It’s...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

The Canby Center gets big expansion donation

CANBY, Oregon — A nonprofit that helps families live better lives in Canby is getting a big boost to grow its mission. That funding in the form of a $600,000 grant for The Canby Center is coming from the Vancouver-based M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, based in Vancouver. For 14...
CANBY, OR

