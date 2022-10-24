Read full article on original website
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Lakers News: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Thinks Russ Could Fall Out Of The League If His Poor Play Continues
There's no way he can be this bad all season... is there?
Devin Booker Sets Suns Franchise Record
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker set an early season Suns record for points scored through three games.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Charles Barkley talks Suns ownership, Barack Obama’s potential interest
Former Phoenix Suns forward and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he’d only consider joining the next Suns ownership group if Barack Obama called him. The Ringer founder Bill Simmons revealed that he heard the former president is involved in one of the groups preparing a Suns bid.
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
ASU president Michael Crow backs VP for athletics Ray Anderson, per report
Arizona State University president Michael Crow backed vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Ray is our VP for university athletics. We are in the thick of making things work here and Ray is moving things forward. The statement from Crow comes...
DeAndre Hopkins’ energy infectious on Arizona Cardinals players, coaches
TEMPE — He may not have remedied all of the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive miscues, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gave it a shot in his return from a six-game PED suspension on Thursday night. Hopkins was all over the field in the Week 7 win over the New...
Suns Rejected Duncan Robinson in Trade Talks, per Report
Heavy.com reports the Phoenix Suns did not want Duncan Robinson in trade talks with the Miami Heat.
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. That much he confirmed a week after he left the door open for changes as the offense came off a season-worst performance against the Seattle Seahawks. But as of...
Arizona Cardinals’ J.J. Watt and wife Kealia welcome 1st child
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt became a dad on Sunday as he and his wife Kealia welcomed their first child. The two of them revealed the birth of Koa James Watt on Twitter Tuesday evening. “I’m definitely excited that during my career I’ll hopefully have a photo with my...
New Arizona State women's basketball coach Natasha Adair talks challenges during Pac-12 Media Day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Natasha Adair has her work cut out for her. She stepped in for a legend in Charli Turner Thorne, who had headed the Arizona State women's basketball program for a quarter century. She moved from the East Coast, which can prove overwhelming in itself. It didn't...
