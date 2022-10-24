35 Area Teams Make the First Round of Playoffs
The MHSAA first round playoff pairings were announced Sunday evening with 35 area teams making the lists. Listed below is a breakdown of the pairings:
Division 2:
T.C. Central at Muskegon Mona Shores*
Division 3:
Gaylord at Mt. Pleasant
Cadillac at DeWitt*
Division 4:
Big Rapids at Whitehall*
Ludington at Fruitport*
Division 5:
Ogemaw Heights at Gladwin
Kingsley at Kingsford*
Shepherd at Muskegon Oakridge*
Howard City Tri-County at Belding*
Division 6:
Elk Rapids at Gladstone*
Manistee at Boyne City
Montague* at Reed City
Sanford Meridian at Millington*
Clare at Standish-Sterling*
Division 7:
L’Anse* at T.C. St. Francis
Benzie Central at Charlevoix
Lake City at Ithaca*
Division 8:
Bark River-Harris* at St. Ignace
East Jordan at Frankfort
McBain at Evart
White Cloud at Beal City
8-Player Division 1:
Newberry at Rogers City
Indian River Inland Lakes at Merrill*
8-Player Division 2:
Posen at Marion
Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary
* Not an area team
