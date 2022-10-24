ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Area Teams Make the First Round of Playoffs

By Danielle King
 3 days ago
The MHSAA first round playoff pairings were announced Sunday evening with 35 area teams making the lists. Listed below is a breakdown of the pairings:

Division 2:

T.C. Central at Muskegon Mona Shores*

Division 3:

Gaylord at Mt. Pleasant

Cadillac at DeWitt*

Division 4:

Big Rapids at Whitehall*

Ludington at Fruitport*

Division 5:

Ogemaw Heights at Gladwin

Kingsley at Kingsford*

Shepherd at Muskegon Oakridge*

Howard City Tri-County at Belding*

Division 6:

Elk Rapids at Gladstone*

Manistee at Boyne City

Montague* at Reed City

Sanford Meridian at Millington*

Clare at Standish-Sterling*

Division 7:

L’Anse* at T.C. St. Francis

Benzie Central at Charlevoix

Lake City at Ithaca*

Division 8:

Bark River-Harris* at St. Ignace

East Jordan at Frankfort

McBain at Evart

White Cloud at Beal City

8-Player Division 1:

Newberry at Rogers City

Indian River Inland Lakes at Merrill*

8-Player Division 2:

Posen at Marion

Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary

* Not an area team

