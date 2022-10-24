Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!
Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy knew about this golf rule that almost cost K.H. Lee, but did you!?
Rory McIlroy displayed good knowledge of the rules of golf on Sunday at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, 33, was coming down the stretch in search of returning to the top of the world golf rankings when this happened. He was playing alongside K.H. Lee...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac stuns golf fans with new Halloween costume
Paige Spiranac has taken to social media to reveal her choice of Halloween outfit, as well as offer two lucky golf fans the chance to win a round of golf in 2023. Spiranac, who has the most followers of any individual golfer on Instagram including Tiger Woods, has stunned her fans by dressing up as Street Fighter's Cammy for Halloween.
Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced
Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
GolfWRX
‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser
The LIV Golf series returns this week at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the scene of the finale of the new tour’s inaugural season. Unlike previous events staged by the Saudi-backed Tour, this week incorporates a mix of both match play and stroke play. Also in a changeup...
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf RIPPED over Sergio Garcia post: "Who thought this would go well?"
LIV Golf threw up a post on social media post asking their followers to "caption this" with a picture of Sergio Garcia and it just didn't go well. The picture in question features Garcia standing alongside Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Both players are part of the Fireballs GC side and Garcia is the team captain.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebel RETURNS for season-ending Team Championship in Miami
Adrian Otaegui, who recently became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled into Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami this week. Otaegui, who clinched his fourth DP World Tour title with a runaway victory on home...
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure. Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact. No shame there. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. “I told my buddies whenever he pitched this year and had a great outing, ‘Dude, I totally understand where they’re coming from. He’s a hard guy to hit,’” Thomas said with a laugh.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s hot (food) take, Lydia Ko’s strategic new move and a PGA Tour Champions blooper for the ages
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are hailing the new No. 1. No, not Rory McIlroy, but Greg Snedeker, who defeated yours truly in the championship match of the season-long Golf Digest Match Play Championship. And this producer and Grind collaborator did it at historic Winged Foot to boot:
golfmagic.com
Steven Alker DROPS THE TROPHY as he wins for a fourth time on PGA Tour Champions
Steven Alker captured his fourth title on the PGA Tour Champions this season with victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and then proceeded to drop the trophy on the 18th green. Alker, 51, has proven something of a late bloomer on the circuit this season having never won a...
No. 1 Jin Young Ko eyes return for final two LPGA events
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, nursing a left wrist injury that forced her to withdraw from the CP Women’s
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare
The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
