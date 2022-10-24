Downtown Toledo's Firefly bar and restaurant sold

Firefly bar and restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair St. in downtown Toledo's Hensville entertainment district has been sold, the establishment announced Sunday.

"With nothing but gratitude in our hearts, we announce to you today that Firefly has officially served its last delicious dish and carefully crafted cocktail," Firefly’s announcement said.

The buyer's name was not disclosed but the sale "to new friends" comes with what the announcement states "will be a great addition to the downtown community."

"The new tenants at 20 N. St Clair will host live music, serve craft beer, shake up cocktails and fill your stomach with fine food from locally sourced ingredients," the statement said.

Additional announcements are expected to follow though no timeline was set.