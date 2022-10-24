Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game against the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Ingram was injured early in the second quarter and the Pelicans said he would not return. He had scored 28 points in each of New Orleans’ first two games, both victories.

He had 10 points and one rebound on 4-for-5 shooting in nearly 11 minutes of action before colliding with a teammate.

–Field Level Media

