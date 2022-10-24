ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field

Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice

After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Georgia football freshmen

Then of course there is Malaki Starks, who might be the best freshman in the country. As we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 season, Georgia feels very good about what it has in its freshman class. But for some, they’ll have to wait until next season to emerge for the Bulldogs.
Georgia leaders Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith interested in different locations for Florida game

ATHENS — Georgia team leaders Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith would like to see the Bulldogs have a chance to play Florida in Gainesville in the future. The topic came up on Monday after UGA and Florida issued a curious joint release stating the schools will consider what is in their best interests before determining the game’s future beyond the 2023 season.
Kickoff Time For Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Is Set

Georgia and Tennessee are less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown in Athens. Both teams are undefeated, with Georgia holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and Tennessee slotting in at No. 3. With so much at stake, this game is tailor-made to be the SEC's "Game of the Week" on November 5.
