Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dawgnation.com
Florida QB Anthony Richardson recalls dreadful debut against Georgia, lessons learned
ATHENS — Anthony Richardson has put behind him what was arguably Florida’s worst 2 1/2 minutes of football in the history of the Gators’ rivalry with Georgia. “I was actually talking about it the other day, time does fly,” said Richardson, who some believe will be a first-round NFL Draft pick next April.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field
Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia football game times, how Bulldogs will replace Dan Jackson
Georgia is one of just two Power 5 teams in the country to not have a home night game to this point in the season. The other is Virginia. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs only have one home game left, coming against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 26.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defense ready to play its best against Florida: ‘We haven’t really been tested’
ATHENS – Statistically, Georgia’s defense is doing more than fine. It ranks second in scoring defense. The Bulldogs come in at No. 8 in yards per play allowed. It has given up the second-fewest amount of plays of 20-yards or more. But the members of this Georgia defense...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Key Georgia linebacker ‘getting back to normal’ entering Florida showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart would love to hit a “reset” button and get all of his players back to 100 percent for the stretch run. But that’s not how the real world works, of course — it’s not a video game — and attrition is a very real part of football.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following the Bulldogs' Tuesday practice
After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
dawgnation.com
Florida game plan: Riled-up Gators plot to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’
ATHENS — Florida has caused problems for Stetson Bennett before, and the Gators are scheming to come after the Georgia quarterback again. “We’re going to find ways to affect him,” Florida defense lineman Tyreak Sapp said, “to get him off his game.”. Bennett, no doubt, will...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Georgia football freshmen
Then of course there is Malaki Starks, who might be the best freshman in the country. As we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 season, Georgia feels very good about what it has in its freshman class. But for some, they’ll have to wait until next season to emerge for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart aren’t overlooking Billy Napier: ‘They’re always going to be a force '
ATHENS — For the first time, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Florida coach Billy Napier will share the field for the first time. Had Justin Fields not entered the transfer portal in December of 2018, perhaps Bennett and Napier come together much sooner than this. It’s well-known by now...
dawgnation.com
Ranking the games remaining on Georgia football schedule, from Tennessee to Florida
ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes it a point to be deliberate in his efforts and single-minded in his focus. To be clear, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will not look past the 3:30 p.m. game against Florida in Jacksonville, even though the Gators have fallen off greatly of late. That...
dawgnation.com
Georgia-Florida release official statement on the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville
Both Georgia and Florida released an official statement regarding the future of the rivalry matchup between the two schools. As currently scheduled, the series will be played in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, though there is an option to extend the current contract through the 2025 season. “The annual game...
Georgia Getting a Major Resume Boost
Georgia's resume has strengthened up with how good South Carolina and Oregon have looked since losing to the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell entering Florida game
Georgia’s off week came at a good time for the Bulldogs, as it gave a number of key players a better chance of getting healthy. That has improved the chances we see them this coming Saturday against Florida. Jalen Carter has missed the last two games with an MCL...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week 10 contest
The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be the biggest game of the college football season on Nov. 5. A game time of 3:30 p.m. ET was announced. CBS will broadcast the Week 10 matchup. Sanford Stadium has only twice hosted meetings between top-5 teams. The...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Florida live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 9 game
No. 1 ranked Georgia football takes on the Florida Gators in a week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news as well as practice notes for the rivalry game. Both teams were off this past weekend. This will be the first time Kirby...
dawgnation.com
Georgia leaders Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith interested in different locations for Florida game
ATHENS — Georgia team leaders Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith would like to see the Bulldogs have a chance to play Florida in Gainesville in the future. The topic came up on Monday after UGA and Florida issued a curious joint release stating the schools will consider what is in their best interests before determining the game’s future beyond the 2023 season.
Kickoff Time For Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Is Set
Georgia and Tennessee are less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown in Athens. Both teams are undefeated, with Georgia holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and Tennessee slotting in at No. 3. With so much at stake, this game is tailor-made to be the SEC's "Game of the Week" on November 5.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier addresses Florida's struggles on defense: 'No one is ignoring the problem'
Billy Napier is aware of the struggles Florida is facing on defense, as the Gators have been described as “historically bad” in that area. The Gators are 109th in the country in total defense, and 80th in scoring defense, which are 12th and 11th in the SEC. At...
