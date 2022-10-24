Read full article on original website
John Edralin
3d ago
This is bull crap! if they do routine maintenance and update, they don't have to turn off service. This was a unplanned rolling blackout to pist off customers. This climate control crap is a lie.
2
Related
kymkemp.com
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
ksro.com
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
KTVU FOX 2
Harbor Porpoises Venturing North into Bay Area Waterways
Harbor porpoises are often seen swimming in the San Francisco Bay but now they are also being spotted further north, as far as the Petaluma River. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes speak with Bill Keener, Research Associate at The Marine Mammal Center about why some of these animals are migrating away from the Bay.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake’s fault line has a rumbled history
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake and 3.1 aftershock were generated by the Calaveras Fault strike-slip fault line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KTVU FOX 2
The Marin Water District has a new drought plan
Marin County, California - The Marin Water District has a new plan to deal with California's worsening drought. As of Oct. 24, Marin reservoirs have more water than normal, but the county said they're not waiting for things to get worse. Marin's seven reservoirs hold 80,000 acre feet of water,...
