Texas State

a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
Newsweek

'I Built a Home in a Cave, Now I Rent It Out For Thousands'

When I was 17, I was kicked out of high school and moved to Moab, a mining town in Utah. At the time, the town had 5,000 people living in it. It was then that I began to mine. I worked my way through college working at seven different mines. In 1980, a few years after graduating college, I bought 40 acres of land near Boulder, Utah. It was always my dream to mine a cave in the wilderness, away from the city. I bought it for $25,000, and a lot of my friends thought that it was a foolish decision because the land had nothing on it.
triangletribune.com

BOOK: BEFORE I LET GO

A married couple gets a second chance at mending their fairy tale in this searingly honest and sexy Southern drama, perfect for fans of “This Is Us” and Shonda Rimes. Yasmen and Josiah Wade promised each other forever. For better or for worse. Through thick and thin. But when life hits them with one blow after another, their love isn’t strong enough to keep them together.
a-z-animals.com

Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once

Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once. Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to a wide variety of animals. When people visit Kruger, they see all kinds of sights. Some of them are beautiful, like the birth and first steps of an elephant. Other scenes are distressing as nature takes its course and animals consume one another. In this video, an older, lone buffalo struggles to live another day as it is targeted by dangerous predators.
comicon.com

Advance Review: Breaking Into `Dead Mall’ #1 Has Its Perils

While setting a horror story inside an abandoned shopping mall is an interesting – if not completely original – idea, the execution could use some work. The initial character development is pretty nonexistent, and the artwork is inconsistent. Some more work is needed to bring some life to this Dead Mall.
dailycoin.com

The Sandbox Gears up for Car Tuning with “Pimp My Ride” VoxEdit Contest

The Sandbox has jump-started its ‘Pimp My Ride’ VoxEdit contest in collaboration with ‘Dreaming Cars’, The Sandbox’s iconic car NFT collection, and Beltoise, a French race car company. Starting October 24th, participants will be able to tweak and modify their cars using VoxEdit to compete...
Smithonian

Spend the Night in a Giant Flower Pot or a Supersized Cereal Box

Planning a vacation soon? Starting next year, travelers will be able to check into some of the most off-beat, unique and downright quirky vacation rentals on the market. Airbnb is giving $100,000 each to 100 aspiring builders, architects and designers from 23 countries to bring their most unconventional vacation home ideas to life. Recipients will be able to build their wacky rentals with funding from the platform’s $10 million OMG! Fund, which supports jaw-droppingly original ideas for off-the-wall lodgings.
Outsider.com

Conservationist Details 20-Foot Crocodile’s Terrifying Attack on His Tiny Boat

A professional Australian crocodile catcher recounted a horrific event where he had to capture a gargantuan 20-foot-long reptile. Matt Wright is an Australian conservationist, animal relocation expert, and the star of the Netflix series Wild Croc Territory. The show depicts Wright and his colleagues as they capture and relocate giant creatures–one of the most treacherous jobs in existence.

