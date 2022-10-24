Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down Around 6% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China
"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
NBC San Diego
Dow Rallies 500 Points on Friday, Heads for Fourth-Straight Winning Week
Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 584 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite fought higher and was up by 1.8% after opening lower initially.
NBC San Diego
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
NBC San Diego
Big Tech Falters on Dreary Earnings and Forecasts for Q4— Meta Has Worst Week Ever, Amazon Tumbles 13%
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft combined lost over $350 billion in market cap this week. Forecasts were particularly gloomy for Meta and Amazon, as the economic slowdown punishes the former high flyers. In advertising, Amazon saw its business accelerate, while Facebook and Google are struggling. Other than Apple, it was...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
NBC San Diego
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC San Diego
Truth Social Merger Partner's Shares Rise After Trump Weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
NBC San Diego
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
NBC San Diego
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet
European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...
NBC San Diego
Britain's New PM Is Almost a Billionaire — With a Net Worth Twice That of King Charles
LONDON — Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made history as the country's first leader of color and its youngest in recent centuries, taking office aged just 42. He also breaks the record for being the wealthiest-ever occupant of Downing Street — with a fortune estimated to exceed that of King Charles III.
NBC San Diego
At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea
At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
NBC San Diego
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
NBC San Diego
Lawmakers Urge Tech CEOs to Do More to Help Iranian Protesters Circumvent Internet Censorship
A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers urged several U.S. tech CEOs to do more to help the Iranian people stay connected to the internet as their government seeks to censor communications amid ongoing protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality...
