Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down Around 6% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

By Abigail Ng,CNBC
 6 days ago
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China

"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
Dow Rallies 500 Points on Friday, Heads for Fourth-Straight Winning Week

Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 584 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite fought higher and was up by 1.8% after opening lower initially.
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year

It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet

European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...
At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea

At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
