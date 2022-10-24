Read full article on original website
What are Stephen King’s Biggest Grossing Movies of All Time?
It’s so awesome Stephen King is a Mainer. It’s such a badge of honor. He is truly the best writer of our generation. And by far, the most amazing horror author of all time. Not only are his books gripping and compelling, but many have become some of...
Maine Husband Goes Viral With All the Insane Apologies to His Wife
Yes, the weather is one of the apologies. Men are from Mars and women are from Venus is brilliantly displayed in The Leighton Show's videos. He's a hit on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook! People love this guy from Maine because they can relate. Even if you switch roles. He started sharing deadpan videos of reasons he's had to apologize to his wife. Some include,
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Real Maine: Using Old License Plates to Hold Together a Lawnmower
We guarantee this photo is the most Maine thing you will see all week. Yup, more Maine than a beautiful sunrise over Casco Bay. More Maine than any lighthouse photo. This photo of a mower deck being held together by two State of Maine license plates is PURE Maine. This...
A Sunday Drive to See MDI and Acadia Fall Foliage
Mainers certainly know how good we got it this time of year when it comes to living here. The tourists are pretty much gone. Only ones left are the leaf peepers, and who among us doesn’t appreciate the great fall foliage we get here. The temperatures are nice. Not...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat
They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
Youth Hunters Can Take an Antlerless Deer on ‘Maine Youth Day’ Without a Permit
As a part of the sweeping changes to Maine's antlerless deer harvest, youth hunters will be allowed to take "any deer" on Youth Day without a permit. Big changes were made to Maine's any-deer lottery system prior to season. As a part of the changes, youth hunters will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on "Youth Day" without a permit. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day, which is set for October 22. The special rule is statewide, even in WMDs that don't have antlerless tags available. WMDs 1, 2, 4, 5, and 28 did not have antlerless tags available for purchase or via the lottery. There are some rules to consider with a youth taking an antlerless deer without a permit.
Over 30 Maine Vanity Plates And Some Will Definitely Make You Blush
If you offend easily, do not proceed. Here's where the warning comes. Some of the following vanity plates from Mainers are...WOW. I know that for a while you could have anything on your license plate. But I truly do wonder how some of these didn't raise an eyebrow and a lecture from a city clerk. Do you have a vanity plate? Do you have a spicy one? It can't be any spicier than some of the following plates.
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Here Are 17 Restaurants In Maine Where You Can Chow Down for Under $20
Everything is expensive right now. Everything you try to give your money for right now costs way more than you want it to, thanks to the current state of inflation in the U.S. Eventually, things will correct themselves and come back to normal. But at the moment, everything seems like a full-on disaster as far as my wallet's concerned.
A Weather Analyst Is Predicting A Very Snowy & Cold Maine Winter
If you think all that rain on Friday (with more to come tomorrow) was a pain in the behind, one weather analyst seems to think that we are in for a rough winter here in the state of Maine. Its that time of year again, where all sorts of winter...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Maine?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the state of Maine. Pickup trucks are particularly popular, as they're efficient in the winter and can battle the terrain in many of the most rural parts of the state. Trucks are often a staple of many outdoor activities in Maine, including camping, hunting, rafting, and more. During certain seasons in Maine, you'll often see truck beds filled with several people traveling to a destination. But is it legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Maine?
A Statewide Look at Maine’s 23 Cities From Youngest to Oldest
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into fun info to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The data has a chart of every municipality's incorporation date. It's a fascinating look at what Maine towns are considered cities, and where exactly you can find them.
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
News Center Maine Meteorologists Spoof Political Ads
Sick of political ads yet? So are the folks at News Center!. As we all know there is a rather big election coming up on Tuesday, November 8th. No matter who you support, Paul LePage, or Janet Mills, everyone can pretty much agree that the volume of political ads have reached a fever pitch, and have left us all feeling a little burned out. This is usually the perfect time to try to have a laugh about it, which is exactly what the folks at News Center did.
Are Mainers Actually Taking Out Loans to Pay for Oil This Winter?
I feel like a million jokes could be made about the cost of oil this year. And for real, we should make them all. Otherwise the ongoing price of heating oil will make you cry. I remember I had the foresight to fill my tank right before the Ukrainian war kicked in full force. As soon as I heard it was really happening I filled up for just over $3.00 a gallon. Sure enough, a couple months later, and it was over $6.00 a gallon.
