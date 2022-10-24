Saturday night fire remains under investigation

A Saturday night fire destroyed a home at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night.

The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house.

The Lima Fire Department said Sunday evening the fire remains under investigation and wouldn’t provide any more information.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames shooting from the home.

Shawnee Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The home was owned by R&J Realty Investments LLC and valued at $17,400, according to the Allen County Auditor’s Office website. The three-bedroom home, built in 1920, has been owned by the company since March 2021.