Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
935wain.com
LWC 28th-annual Safe Halloween
Lindsey Wilson College would like to invite all local children and their families to the 28th-annual Safe Halloween. On Monday, October 31st this trick-or-treat event will begin at the Doris and Bob Holloway Health & Wellness Center starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. (central time). Every five minutes LWC students will escort guests in groups across campus through four, family-friendly themed, residence halls while dressed in costume.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Taylor County Missing Person
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (October 25, 2022) – Kentucky State Police requests assistance in an on-going investigation attempting to locating a missing person. Pedro Diego, age 26 of Campbellsville, KY, was last seen at a friend’s residence in Taylor County at approximately 1:00 A.M. EST on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
jpinews.com
Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
WBKO
KSP looking for missing Taylor Co. man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police asks for help in an ongoing investigation to find a missing person. Officials say 26-year-old Pedro Diego from Campbellsville, was last seen at a friend’s house in Taylor County around 1 a.m. Saturday October 22. If you have any information on the...
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
fox56news.com
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County. Dalton Weddle, 18, is remembered in his obituary as a teenager who “loved hunting, fishing, diesel trucks, riding his side by side, and being outdoors.”. The...
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
WHAS 11
Hardin County family cherishes what's left after house fire
A family who has given back to the community find themselves without their home after a recent fire. Much was lost, but a precious symbol made it through the debris.
adairvoice.com
Lawson charged with wanton endangerment
Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
wymt.com
Police explain what to look for when inspecting trick-or-treat candy
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Trick-or-treating can be a fun Halloween activity for children and their families to enjoy, but before anyone begins eating the candy, there are a few things to keep in mind. Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police Post 13 said caregivers should always do a visual...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on theft charges over the weekend
A Russell Springs man was arrested on theft charges over the weekend. Ryan James Hanyzewski, age 44, was arrested and charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property and receiving stolen property under $10,000. He was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
lakercountry.com
RS Fire Department works two fires early Sunday
The Russell Springs Fire Department worked two fires during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson. The fire department was first dispatched out at 4:12 a.m. to a mobile home fire located at 608 West Drive, then were again dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a structure fire located at 65 A. Miller Road.
Comments / 0