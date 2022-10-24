ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Were the Heat exposed by Precious Achiuwa on multiple levels?

Q: That Kyle Lowry trade looks worse and worse every day. Precious Achiuwa would have been a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo. – Jeffrey, Miami. A: Yes, it does and yes he might have been. At this moment, it is difficult to justify giving up a rebound machine who also makes 3-pointers, while at the same time doing it to be able to sign Kyle Lowry at three years, $85 million. But again, we’re ...
MIAMI, FL
