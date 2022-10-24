Read full article on original website
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
Drivers Urged to Take Extra Precautions on Halloween
Riverside County sheriff’s officials Wednesday cautioned motorists countywide to be extra careful of the ghouls, goblins, ghosts and other costumed figures who will be out on Halloween, emphasizing the importance of driving safe and sober. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area that formerly housed a restaurant, and a “person of interest” was detained. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters...
menifee247.com
Contract awarded for construction of fire station
The Menifee City Council last week approved a contract agreement with Act 1 Construction for construction of a new fire station in Quail Valley. The new Fire Station 5, to be located on Goetz Road near Vista Way, will replace the existing fire station located at Goetz Road and Avenida Robles. The existing station was built in the 1950s and has an outdated septic system that requires frequent maintenance and pumping. The outdated structure cannot support additional staff required to meet the area’s needs, according to city documents.
3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Three people were killed in a wrong-way driver traffic collision involving fire on the 15 Freeway late Monday night, Oct. 24, in… Read more "3 Killed in Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Traffic Collision on 15 Freeway"
metro-magazine.com
California's Arrow Commuter Rail Line Begins Service
Calif.’s San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) launched its new Arrow commuter rail system into service on Monday, which will be operated by Metrolink. Arrow has been more than a decade in the making, featuring new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Bringing state-of-the-art clean-air rail technology to one of the world’s busiest transportation corridors, Arrow will transform how passenger rail is operated in the Inland Empire and across the state.
Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton
A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.
KTLA.com
Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton
A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon. The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release. According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified
A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Menifee Crash
One person was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Riverside County community of Menifee. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 3:06 a.m. on the McCall Boulevard on-ramp to the Escondido (215) Freeway. A Ram 1500 pickup was found upside down with rear tires...
newsantaana.com
A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!
Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Three Injured in Fullerton Crash
A man died Sunday when his speeding sedan struck a car that turned in front of him in a Fullerton intersection. The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. The initial investigation revealed that a speeding dark gray...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
theoldmotor.com
Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways
The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
