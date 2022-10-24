A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO