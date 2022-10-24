ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee

Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Drivers Urged to Take Extra Precautions on Halloween

Riverside County sheriff’s officials Wednesday cautioned motorists countywide to be extra careful of the ghouls, goblins, ghosts and other costumed figures who will be out on Halloween, emphasizing the importance of driving safe and sober. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area

A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area that formerly housed a restaurant, and a “person of interest” was detained. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
menifee247.com

Contract awarded for construction of fire station

The Menifee City Council last week approved a contract agreement with Act 1 Construction for construction of a new fire station in Quail Valley. The new Fire Station 5, to be located on Goetz Road near Vista Way, will replace the existing fire station located at Goetz Road and Avenida Robles. The existing station was built in the 1950s and has an outdated septic system that requires frequent maintenance and pumping. The outdated structure cannot support additional staff required to meet the area’s needs, according to city documents.
MENIFEE, CA
metro-magazine.com

California's Arrow Commuter Rail Line Begins Service

Calif.’s San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) launched its new Arrow commuter rail system into service on Monday, which will be operated by Metrolink. Arrow has been more than a decade in the making, featuring new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Bringing state-of-the-art clean-air rail technology to one of the world’s busiest transportation corridors, Arrow will transform how passenger rail is operated in the Inland Empire and across the state.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

KTLA.com

mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified

A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Menifee Crash

One person was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Riverside County community of Menifee. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 3:06 a.m. on the McCall Boulevard on-ramp to the Escondido (215) Freeway. A Ram 1500 pickup was found upside down with rear tires...
MENIFEE, CA
newsantaana.com

A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!

Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Three Injured in Fullerton Crash

A man died Sunday when his speeding sedan struck a car that turned in front of him in a Fullerton intersection. The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. The initial investigation revealed that a speeding dark gray...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
LANCASTER, CA
theoldmotor.com

Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways

The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA

