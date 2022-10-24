Read full article on original website
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE: Jury selected, opening arguments start Thursday in David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A jury has been selected and opening arguments are set to start Thursday, Oct. 27 for the trial of David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. Coco’s body was found...
58-Year-Old David W. Paige Died In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 28 (Rapides Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on LA Highway 28 West near Stovall Road on October 25, before 5:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 58-year-old David W. Paige.
Louisiana woman attempts to flee jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE: Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is underway for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. He’s charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial for Burns is expected to last two weeks, and jury selection could take the entire first...
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
kalb.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial is expected to last two weeks, with jury selection possibly lasting the entire first...
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
LPD working to solve armed robbery
The man used a gun to rob a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Lake Charles American Press
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
