KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It changed the entire complexion of the first half of the season for Kansas City. Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 and are just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch. Maybe hosting a fifth straight AFC title game isn’t quite the longshot it seemed after a stunning loss at Indianapolis.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO