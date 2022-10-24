ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Football Week 8 : Early Look at Waiver Wire Pickups

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zUe3_0ik1qBVE00

Fantasy Football players will need the waiver wire to find replacements to key players like Breece Hall and DK Metcalf.

Over the last week, the running back position has been a roller coaster position ride for some fantasy managers. Kenyan Drake went from a hot community five days ago to a wasted fantasy investment once Gus Edwards was activated from the injured list this week. Jeff Wilson played well over four games (415 combined yards with two scores and six catches), but the trade for Christian McCaffrey this week pushes Wilson to fantasy benches. The coin flip at running back in Carolina landed on the daily double this week with D'onta Foreman rushing for 118 yards with two catches for 27 yards and Chuba Hubbard picking up 73 total yards and a touchdown, but Hubbard left this week's game with an ankle injury.

In Week 8, only two teams have a bye ( Chiefs and Chargers ). It is also essential to look ahead to Week 9 when six teams are off: Browns , Cowboys , Broncos , Giants , Steelers , and 49ers .

Early waiver wire pickups for Week 8

Quarterback

Jarod Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff should be a popular pick in the free agent pool in short roster formats and some deep 12-team leagues for anyone with Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert off next week. Goff (232/0 with four turnovers) was an easy avoid this week against the Cowboys' defense. His opportunity was stifled by Amon-Ra St. Brown’s early exit. The Lions take on the Dolphins at home next week (27th defending quarterbacks entering Week 7). Detroit plays six of their next 10 games at home, with a favorable matchup in potentially six contests (MIA, @CHI, JAX, @NYJ, @CAR, and CHI). Goff must have St. Brown in the starting lineup to be a viable start.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons fell behind by 21 points to the Bengals in Week 7 by the first minute of the second quarter, but still only threw the ball 13 times. Mariota takes on the Panthers at home in Week 8, giving him matchup value for someone looking for a bye-week cover. Despite only throwing the ball 21.4 times a game this season, he holds QB2 value due to his value as a runner (49/237/3). Atlanta has two talented receiver options (Kyle Pitts and London Drake), but they can't have impact value without more targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9SN7_0ik1qBVE00

Ed Mulholland/USA Today network

Running Backs

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter is the Sunday night target for the fantasy managers playing in leagues where the quickest to the computer wins the game. Unfortunately, Jets rookie Breece Hall (4/72/1) left his matchup against Denver early with a knee injury. After the game, the Jets' head coach suggested his issue is tied to an ACL, pointing to a length recovery if it isn't season-ending. As a result, Carter will see a minimum of 15 touches going forward, giving him starting running back value in fantasy leagues.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

In his surprise return in Week 7, Edwards led the Ravens in rushing production (16/66/2) while quickly establishing himself as the top goal-line runner. Baltimore ran the ball 44 times while also rotating in Kenyan Drake (11/5) and Justice Hill (5/26). Edwards has limited value in the passing game while being the hammer runner when the Ravens play from the lead. He projects to be Baltimore's most valuable running back going forward.

Wide Receivers

Odell Beckham, Free Agent

Over the next couple of weeks, Beckham should find a new team. He still looks to be a month out from returning to action so it will be a while before he’s helping any fantasy teams. The current NFL free agent is only a buy-and-hold for fantasy teams looking for some help in December.

Terrace Marshall, Carolina Panthers

After trading Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals , Marshall should move to WR2 status in their offense. He caught two of his three targets for 31 yards against Tampa Bay in a game where the Panthers played from the lead and threw the ball only 22 times. Carolina drafted Marshall in the second round in 2021 after playing well in 2019 (46/671/13) and 2020 (48/731/10) at LSU.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

The Jets had Moore inactive this week after he expressed unhappiness with his current role in their offense. After six games, he only has 16 catches for 203 yards on 29 targets. Corey Davis left the matchup against the Broncos with an ankle injury which could lead to Moore being active next week. If Davis can’t play, Moore should get that increased opportunity he’s been calling for. Part of his lack of chances has been the success of New York's run game over their past three wins, leading to only 65 pass attempts and 40 completions by Zack Wilson. Moore won't be a free agent in many leagues in the high-stakes market, but I'm sure he was dumped last week in short roster formats.

Tight Ends

Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku left this week's game with an ankle injury, pointing to a bump in targets for Bryant. Cleveland has had him on the field for about 45% of their plays this season. Overall, the Browns ' tight ends have 50 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown on 67 targets. Bryant should see his catches rise to the four-to-five range with a multiple-week starting window. The Browns have a bye in Week 9.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Believes Steelers Offense Is Beginning To Form Identity After 10-Point Performance Versus Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dead last in the NFL in points per game and have yet to eclipse the 21-point mark this season. There have been two different quarterbacks in the huddle as rookie Kenny Pickett replaced veteran, Mitch Trubisky at halftime during the team’s Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. In a 16-10 loss on Sunday night to the Miami Dolphins, the unit had 341 total yards, but just one touchdown. It has surely been rough throughout the first seven games of the year, but head coach, Mike Tomlin believes that the group is finally starting to click, despite another piss poor performance in Miami.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy