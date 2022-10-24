ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Rory McIlroy wins 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Club

WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGP0s_0ik1q3Wf00

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy’s long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry.

McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for the ninth time by holding off Kurt Kitayama and enduring a nervous moment at the end with a three-putt bogey that gave him a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory.

More than the ranking, it was realizing how far he had come with so much support behind the scenes that made his voice slightly choke with emotion.

“This tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point,” McIlroy said. “I had a really rough Ryder Cup. I think I was outside the top 10 in the world — it’s not a position that I’m used to being in.”

McIlroy went 1-3 in a Ryder Cup loss. He was outside the top 10 for 15 consecutive weeks, the longest stretch of his career since first getting to No. 1 a decade ago. For a player of his caliber, that made him feel farther behind than he really was.

“I think just the steady climb back up to the summit of world golf and what it takes,” he said. “And it’s not just me, it’s everyone that’s a part of my team. I just think about everyone that’s made a difference in my life, not over the last 12 months, but ever.”

Inside the ropes, it was vintage McIlroy.

Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control. The pivotal run began with a 5-iron from 227 yards to 15 feet on the par-3 14th, only the fifth birdie on the hole in the final round.

“I think that the birdie on 14 was really … that’s what separated … the birdie on 14 was big,” McIlroy said. That was followed by another key moment on the 348-yard 15th hole, where he got up-and-down for birdie and Kitayama three-putted for par from 40 feet.

McIlroy followed with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the 23rd time on the PGA Tour and 31st time worldwide.

It was his ninth time reaching No. 1 in the world, behind only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman (both 11) in getting to the top of the ranking the most times.

This felt like a long time coming.

He won the CJ Cup for the second straight time. The South Korea-based tournament was held in Las Vegas last year, when McIlroy was No. 14 in the world.

So began his climb back to No. 1, with victories in the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup, and with help from Scottie Scheffler cooling from his torrid stretch through the Masters.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get back to this place,” McIlroy said. “I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I played with that joy and it’s definitely showed over these last few months.

“It’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now.”

McIlroy was No. 1 when golf shut down for three months at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he lost the ranking to Jon Rahm when the Spaniard won the Memorial in the middle of July in 2020.

Scheffler finished in the middle of the pack at Congaree, meaning McIlroy could have been runner-up and still reclaimed the No. 1 ranking. He wanted the trophy, and it was harder work than he imagined.

McIlroy was staked to a one-shot lead going into the final round and never trailed, though he didn’t have it easy until he walked toward the 18th green, and even that made him sweat. He had a two-shot lead and gunned his 40-foot putt some 8 feet by, while Kitayama had a 20-footer for birdie. They both missed.

Rahm, coming off a win at the Spanish Open, tied McIlroy on three occasions early while playing in the group in front of him. Rahm was still in the mix until his tee shot on the long par-3 14th caught a plugged lie in the face of the bunker, leading to bogey.

He wound up with 69 to tie for fourth.

The real threat was Kitayama, three times a winner while playing in Asia and Europe. The 29-year-old Californian overcame an early two-shot deficit and was tied for the lead until McIlroy took over with big putts and he couldn’t answer.

Kitayama played bogey-free and closed with a 67 for his third runner-up since joining the PGA Tour last year, behind McIlroy, Xander Schauffele in Scotland and Rahm in Mexico. He made $1,134,000.

“That’s a tough group of guys to beat,” Kitayama said. “I just have to keep improving.”

K.H. Lee had a 68 and finished third, with Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood (65) another shot behind.

McIlroy has three wins this year, closing with a 62 in the Canadian Open to outlast Tony Finau and Justin Thomas, a 66 in the Tour Championship to beat Scheffler, and a 67 at Congaree with two closing bogeys, just enough to celebrate two big moments.

Another trophy and, finally, another trip to the top of golf.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
Daily Mail

'I think it's the first time in my life that I have ever felt betrayal… you build bonds with these people': Rory McIlroy opens up on his pain at seeing former Ryder Cup team-mates McDowell, Garcia, Poulter and Westwood defect to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he feels 'betrayed' by the decision of some of his former Ryder Cup teammates to join the LIV Golf series. The likes of Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood look likely to be ostracised from the Ryder Cup because of their LIV attachment.
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud

Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed. In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.
WSAV News 3

Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
WSAV News 3

Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

7-year-old child dies after being hit by car

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A child died early Tuesday morning after being hit by an SUV in Metter on GA 46 in Candler County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling west on GA 46 near Register Road, while 7-year-old Daniela Carolina Vasquez Mazariegos and her mother were standing in the […]
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
golfmagic.com

Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs

Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday

A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy