Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox42kptm.com

Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln hosts free Halloween events for children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding free Halloween events for families with children. The events will include a variety of activities, like trick-or-treating and games for children in elementary and middle school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The events are...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Free Drive-In movies Halloween week at Falconwood Park

(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue's Falconwood Park is offering free drive-in movies Halloween week. Falconwood Park says the line-up includes a mix of family friendly fare along with classic horror movies. The Sunday, October 30th screening of Hocus Pocus and The Blair Witch Project will also include a trunk-or-treat event prior to the movies. The free movies, which are sponsored by Thompson & Thompson 3rd Generation Roofing, will be shown on the park's new 50 foot screen and will include access to a concession building with a fully stocked bar.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton will not be playing songs by ﻿rapper formerly known as Kanye West at athletic events

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University said Tuesday that it will not be playing songs by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at its athletic events. “Creighton continuously reviews matters to ensure a respectful campus environment and a positive fan experience. We will not be playing Kanye West’s songs at our athletic events,” a spokesperson for Creighton University told KETV NewsWatch 7.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park

WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
WAVERLY, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire

'This is the real deal': Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed.
OMAHA, NE

