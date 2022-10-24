Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts free Halloween events for children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding free Halloween events for families with children. The events will include a variety of activities, like trick-or-treating and games for children in elementary and middle school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The events are...
iheart.com
Free Drive-In movies Halloween week at Falconwood Park
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue's Falconwood Park is offering free drive-in movies Halloween week. Falconwood Park says the line-up includes a mix of family friendly fare along with classic horror movies. The Sunday, October 30th screening of Hocus Pocus and The Blair Witch Project will also include a trunk-or-treat event prior to the movies. The free movies, which are sponsored by Thompson & Thompson 3rd Generation Roofing, will be shown on the park's new 50 foot screen and will include access to a concession building with a fully stocked bar.
doniphanherald.com
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
fox42kptm.com
International Artist's Day honors those who create beauty for the world to see
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — International Artist's Day is October 25, and it honors those who create beauty for the world to see, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Not only does it celebrate artists around the world, but it celebrates one of the most famous artists in history - Pablo Picasso. Picasso...
Omaha actor Jerry Longe to retire as Scrooge in OCP's 'A Christmas Carol'
“A Christmas Carol isn’t about me. It’s about the show and what it means to the community. I felt it was time to go out on a high note,” said Longe. He's held the role for 17 years.
fox42kptm.com
Spirit Halloween helps collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center
(Omaha, Neb. ) — Spirit Halloween is helping collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center here in Omaha. Spirit of Children is the organization that makes these donations possible for over 154 hospitals across the United States and Canada. They currently have seven Spirit Halloween stores across Nebraska...
fox42kptm.com
Lauritzen Gardens breaks ground on hands-on horticulture project for kids
OMAHA, Neb.—Lauritzen Gardens broke ground on a new project it said will be fun for the whole family. Sofia’s Play Garden is a $13 million project that has been exclusively funded by 15 donors, including Polina and Bob Schlott, who named the garden in honor of their daughter.
KETV.com
Creighton will not be playing songs by rapper formerly known as Kanye West at athletic events
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University said Tuesday that it will not be playing songs by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at its athletic events. “Creighton continuously reviews matters to ensure a respectful campus environment and a positive fan experience. We will not be playing Kanye West’s songs at our athletic events,” a spokesperson for Creighton University told KETV NewsWatch 7.
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled at The Venue in Lincoln Mar 24th, 2023 – presale password
The Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled presale code that we have had so many requests for is up and ready to our members This is a great chance for you to buy Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled show tickets before the general public. You won’t want to miss...
KETV.com
'It makes it really difficult': Firefighters face challenges in houses converted to apartments
OMAHA, Neb. — Flames here in Omaha lead to a close call. Everyone escaped but one woman said she's not sure where she's going to stay. Firefighters said "improperly discarded smoking materials" caused the flames at 24th and Arbor. They said it was a difficult fire to fight. Charred...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
WOWT
Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mild weather ahead this week with another chance for...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
