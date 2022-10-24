ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

fox42kptm.com

Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

College of Saint Mary recognized as 2022/23 College of Distinction

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) was recognized as a 2022/23 College of Distinction by a guide for students headed to college, according to a press release from the school. The selection process for the colleges includes in-depth research and very detailed interviews with the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions

OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bryan High School student in custody after Bellevue Police find loaded gun

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police said Wednesday that officers found a loaded handgun on a student at Bryan High School. Around 9 a.m. BPD were called to the school to assist in detaining a 16-year-old male student who was "physically resisting" them, according to a release from the department.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Officials say wildfires in Lancaster County under control

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Some Lancaster County families were waiting to return home Monday morning. The sheriff's office said at least three homes have been destroyed and two firefighters received medical care. "My understanding is that they were in a ditch. The fire went over them. One of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
OMAHA, NE

