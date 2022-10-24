Read full article on original website
Thompson, Huskers face big challenge this weekend against Illinois' top ranked defense
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial final five weeks for Nebraska as they need to win three of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Huskers' attention, however, will be fully focused on what lies...
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
After historic NCAA tourney run, Bluejay women looking for even more this season
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It was a historic season last year for the Creighton women's basketball program. Making it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history was nothing short of magical. But Creighton head coach Jim Flanery says that even though...
College of Saint Mary recognized as 2022/23 College of Distinction
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) was recognized as a 2022/23 College of Distinction by a guide for students headed to college, according to a press release from the school. The selection process for the colleges includes in-depth research and very detailed interviews with the...
Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
"They want their independence," New driver's education program available for refugee women
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thanks to a $40,000.00 grant from AAA, Omaha's Refugee Women Rising (RWR) organization will now be offering driving courses for local refugee women. “They want that independence to be able to go to the store, go to work, and not have to wait on a bus,” said Claire O'Kane, Treasurer for Refugee Women Rising.
County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions
OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
Lauritzen Gardens breaks ground on hands-on horticulture project for kids
OMAHA, Neb.—Lauritzen Gardens broke ground on a new project it said will be fun for the whole family. Sofia’s Play Garden is a $13 million project that has been exclusively funded by 15 donors, including Polina and Bob Schlott, who named the garden in honor of their daughter.
Spirit Halloween helps collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center
(Omaha, Neb. ) — Spirit Halloween is helping collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center here in Omaha. Spirit of Children is the organization that makes these donations possible for over 154 hospitals across the United States and Canada. They currently have seven Spirit Halloween stores across Nebraska...
Bryan High School student in custody after Bellevue Police find loaded gun
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police said Wednesday that officers found a loaded handgun on a student at Bryan High School. Around 9 a.m. BPD were called to the school to assist in detaining a 16-year-old male student who was "physically resisting" them, according to a release from the department.
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
Officials say wildfires in Lancaster County under control
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Some Lancaster County families were waiting to return home Monday morning. The sheriff's office said at least three homes have been destroyed and two firefighters received medical care. "My understanding is that they were in a ditch. The fire went over them. One of the...
Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
International Artist's Day honors those who create beauty for the world to see
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — International Artist's Day is October 25, and it honors those who create beauty for the world to see, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Not only does it celebrate artists around the world, but it celebrates one of the most famous artists in history - Pablo Picasso. Picasso...
Operational Deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are equipped with body cameras
(Omaha,Neb) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office now has over 100 operational deputies equipped with body cameras. “This is an independent witness as to what happened,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A body camera ready to record almost every move. The...
