Kansas City, MO

Hardman, Mahomes record milestones in win against 49ers

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a career day for Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who finished with three touchdowns.

Hardman had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving.

Mecole Hardman leads Chiefs onslaught over 49ers

In fact, Hardman became the first wide-receiver in the Super Bowl era to record at least two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game.

Hardman finished the day with two rushes for 28 yards (14.0 ypc) and four receptions for 32 yards with three total touchdowns.

He displayed his versatility on offense throughout game in the win vs the Niners. This should be a huge momentum boost for the Chiefs fourth-year receiver as the season continues.

Mahomes also accomplished a feat throughout the game, tying Hall of Fame QB Ken Stabler for most wins through 70 starts in the Super Bowl era with 56.

Another milestone added to what is already a very long list.

The Chiefs will now get some much-needed rest going into the bye week at 5-2, before facing the Jaguars at home on November 13.

