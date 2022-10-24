ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
DAVIDSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners approve I-SS plan to fund school renovation projects

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has signed off on Iredell-Statesville Schools’ plan to redirect $4 million earmarked for current expenses to capital projects. The School Facilities Task Force presented an update to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners during the board’s meeting last week. The task force is made up of community volunteer from all over the county who visit, identify and prioritize the needs of the school system.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids

A Request for Proposals for water meter installation services will be sent out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Office Building, 1st floor Engineering Conference Room 106, 301 S. Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. local time on Friday, November 18, 2022, at which time and place the bids shall be publicly opened and read. Minimum of (3) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Field of dreams? Mooresville leaders to explore Moor Park development options

MOORESVILLE – An enhanced athletic field celebrating the town’s history and serving as a multi-purpose downtown attraction is one of the prioritized pursuits that emerged from a quick-paced, tour-filled town board retreat last week. Mooresville elected officials, administrative staff and department heads spent Thursday visiting sites and collecting...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Community Health Improvement Plan identifies infant mortality, mental health and tobacco use as top concerns in Iredell County

The 2021 Community Health Improvement Plan and State of the County Health Report was presented to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recently. Dinikia Savage, health promotion manager, explained that three priorities were selected by community members through surveys:. • Infant Mortality, the disparity between white and African Americans;. •...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC

