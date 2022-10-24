Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
qcnews.com
Charlotte City Councilman back under microscope for undisclosed financial interests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Councilman, who’s currently under investigation for allegedly violating a North Carolina conflict of interest law, is back under the microscope for not previously disclosing other financial interests. First, it was not filing his campaign finance reports, next, it was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincolnton tag office recognized by NCDMV
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton Tag Office on East Main Street has been recognized twice in recent months by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for exemplary service to the community. “To be honest, they just showed up in the mail,” owner Matthew Craig said of the certificates. “Apparently some...
'Really mind-blowing': Belmont spends millions on new project without securing funding first
BELMONT, N.C. — Another Charlotte suburb is seemingly putting the cart before the horse when it comes to funding a major development project. The city of Belmont has spent more than $8 million on the construction of its long-awaited recreation center before securing the necessary loan for the roughly $13.5 million project.
WBTV
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
WBTV
Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration. The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45...
More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve I-SS plan to fund school renovation projects
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has signed off on Iredell-Statesville Schools’ plan to redirect $4 million earmarked for current expenses to capital projects. The School Facilities Task Force presented an update to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners during the board’s meeting last week. The task force is made up of community volunteer from all over the county who visit, identify and prioritize the needs of the school system.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools name principal of the year
Daniell Belton, principal at Paw Creek Elementary, was honored with the award. The news was announced at a surprise ceremony in the school's gymnasium.
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
Huntersville planners approve request for new development in Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board met Tuesday night and recommended a rezoning petition for a new development at Birkdale Village. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a community with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids
A Request for Proposals for water meter installation services will be sent out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Office Building, 1st floor Engineering Conference Room 106, 301 S. Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2 p.m. local time on Friday, November 18, 2022, at which time and place the bids shall be publicly opened and read. Minimum of (3) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
Local retailer to invest $4M in opening its biggest Ashley Furniture store yet
SALISBURY, N.C. — Broad River Retail will invest more than $4 million to open an Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Salisbury. Construction on that 45,000-square-foot location is underway. It will be a two-in-one concept, housing a 36,000-square-foot Ashley store along with a 7,000-square-foot Ashley Outlet location. Another 2,000 square feet will be used for warehousing.
lakenormanpublications.com
Field of dreams? Mooresville leaders to explore Moor Park development options
MOORESVILLE – An enhanced athletic field celebrating the town’s history and serving as a multi-purpose downtown attraction is one of the prioritized pursuits that emerged from a quick-paced, tour-filled town board retreat last week. Mooresville elected officials, administrative staff and department heads spent Thursday visiting sites and collecting...
iredellfreenews.com
Community Health Improvement Plan identifies infant mortality, mental health and tobacco use as top concerns in Iredell County
The 2021 Community Health Improvement Plan and State of the County Health Report was presented to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recently. Dinikia Savage, health promotion manager, explained that three priorities were selected by community members through surveys:. • Infant Mortality, the disparity between white and African Americans;. •...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hickory NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
‘You could fit a city bus in there’: People in east Charlotte neighborhood worry about huge sinkhole
CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in an east Charlotte neighborhood are having a tough time trying to get a massive sinkhole fixed. Steve Miller owns a condominium in the Devonshire Court community. He said people started noticing the sinkhole several months ago. Now, it’s hard not to notice it. “It’s...
Comments / 0