Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Holy Carp! Angler Reels in Monster From Oneida Lake for Lifetime Catch
Holy carp! A Central New York angler who's been fishing since he was five, reeled in the catch of his life from Oneida Lake. Ryan McGraw has been dropping a line in the water for almost two decades. This week he went jigging for walleye and caught a monster PB carp.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Is New York State’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish Really That Shocking?
Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. Are you prepared and ready? What side dishes are the most popular to feature at your dinner?. Zippia did research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. They were able to publish their findings on Thrillist in an easy-to-digest map:
Are There Any Banned Books in New York? Plus One That Should Be
Despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- which most people agree is a solid idea -- there are books that are "challenged" in America every year for one reason or another. Banning books is never a good idea. When ideas are suppressed, you're creeping toward totalitarianism. That's not...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?
There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’
October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?. Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?
There’s Help to Heat Your Home in New York & Stay Warm This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, help is available this winter. New York offers assistance with the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. How does HEAP work?. You may receive one HEAP benefit per season if...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
