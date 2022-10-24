ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
Young-Williams shares safety advice for your pets this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center offered several pieces of advice to pet owners days ahead of Halloween, which include remove low hanging cords from their area and taking sugary foods out of their reach. Officials also asked people to remove choking hazards and lit candles that could harm a pet.
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk celebrates survivors. Updated: 24 hours ago. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise...
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Potato Pancakes

The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just...
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
About 20 degrees cooler today, thanks to a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s rain is behind us for the most part, but clouds and cooler air lingers today. At least the next few days are nicer, but we are tracking the return of rain at times around Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
