thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference
The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders. I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground...
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
NFL
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game
The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'
When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 7 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 8. 2022 stats: 7 games | 66.9 pct | 2,159 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 20 pass TD | 5 INT | 113 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles.
NFL
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
NFL
RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline
Within the last week, two big-name running backs were traded with Christian McCaffrey going across the country to San Francisco and James Robinson heading up the East Coast to the New York Jets. The McCaffrey trade came after the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, with the Carolina Panthers getting...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich's Monday announcement that the team was benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season was stunning. When the Colts traded for the veteran in the offseason, nobody expected a change like this (before the calendar has...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire
The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'
The Jets began Week 8 with a need at running back. They filled it with a promising runner who has already overcome long odds. James Robinson is in New York, and he appears to be working toward contributing as soon as possible. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday their new acquisition will participate in the team's mid-week session after passing his physical despite Robinson dealing with knee soreness during his final days with Jacksonville.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
T.J. Watt back at practice for Steelers, opening LB's window to return from injured reserve
T.J. Watt hasn't be available to the Steelers since their season-opening win over Cincinnati, but that could soon change. The edge-rushing linebacker was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Steelers announced, opening a 21-day window for Watt to make it back to the active roster. Watt returned to practice Wednesday, but will remain on IR until he is deemed ready for full participation.
NFL
The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One perennial NFC contender that's no longer trustworthy. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 7?. -- RB cracks MVP rankings. But first,...
NFL
Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered torn ACL in win over Broncos
Breece Hall's promising rookie season is over after he suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' 16-9 win on Sunday over the Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Hall exited the Jets' Week 7 game in Denver due to the knee injury and was taken...
NFL
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee
The Seattle Seahawks have received good news regarding DK Metcalf's knee injury, suffered in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf will avoid surgery. "We got a really good report this morning that he...
