State College, PA

FanSided

Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State

It has been an interesting schedule for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played seven games so far this year but have played just one game away from Ohio Stadium. That came three weeks back against Michigan State. The Scarlet and Gray have taken advantage of the home-friendly schedule...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
