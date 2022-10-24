Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence.

Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. The walk was organized by Interval House, the largest domestic violence agency in Connecticut.

“It’s really important to remember Jennifer Farber Dulos and it is important to remember all of those who have died because we have this opportunity to lift them up, to honor them, or to engage and reengage on this issue,” said Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House.

Last year alone, Interval House served nearly 6,800 victims of domestic violence in our state.

