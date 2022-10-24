Read full article on original website
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election. The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Some Washoe County Voters Missing Mail-In Ballots
Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet. Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
mynews4.com
Two arrested during months-long drug investigation in Washoe County
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Narcotics Unit completed a multi-month drug investigation with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units. Cami Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on I-80 near Mogul on Oct. 13. During...
2news.com
First Annual Washoe County Youth Mental Health Summit
An October survey shows 90% of U.S. adults believe we're in a mental health crisis. But it's not just adults experiencing these challenges. The CDC reports 40% of high schoolers feel sad and hopeless. Over at Dolan Lexus Auto Group, Connect Washoe County is hosting their first annual Washoe County...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office families celebrate annual Trunk or Treat event
On Sunday, Washoe County Sheriff's Office families dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick or treated at their office's annual Trunk or Treat. Members of the K9, Motors, SWAT, Mounted Horse and Consolidated Bomb Squad Units, as well as Search and Rescue volunteers, passed out candy and brought some of their cool tools for the kids to explore.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM makes firewood permits available as cold weather approaches
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is making firewood permits available at its Winnemucca District Office as the cold winter weather approaches. Woodcutting areas can be found in Humboldt and Pershing counties, as well as in portions of Lander, Churchill, and Washoe counties. Woodcutting is only permitted...
susanvillestuff.com
Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store
Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
