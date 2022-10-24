ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries despite life-saving measures. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office after confirming his identity and notifying his next of kin.

No suspect has been identified in the case. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez at 3934@sanjoseca.gov.

