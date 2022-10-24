ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Aziz, Warren Hills get quick playoff chance to reverse narrow Montville loss

Jayden Aziz and his Warren Hills football teammates face an intriguing challenge in their opening North 2 Group 3 football sectional game Friday night at Montville (7). It will come exactly two weeks after the Blue Streaks lost 27-26 to the Mustangs in a Super Football Conference Liberty Blue Division game. This time, of course, the stakes are a lot higher between the No. 5 sectional seed Warren Hills (4-4) and No. 4 seed Montville (6-3) – the season is on the line.
MONTVILLE, NJ
College football roundup: Northampton’s Kerbacher finds the end zone twice for Mercyhurst

Parkland High School graduate Devin Bartholomew produced another award-winning Saturday in helping East Stroudsburg University defeat Interstate 80 rival Bloomsburg 27-21. Bartholomew kicked field goals of 49 and 40 yards, was 3-for-3 on PATs and averaged 61.6 yards for his five kickoffs to earn PSAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. He is second in Division II in field goals made per game (1.75).
NORTHAMPTON, PA
From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success

Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham updates; tight end returns to practice

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson got down in his stance as if he were lining up against an edge rusher. After center Jason Kelce snapped the ball, Johnson fired off and mimicked as if he were blocking the invisible defensive player in front of him. It was something that Johnson had done several times over the course of this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
