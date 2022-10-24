ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

WATN Local Memphis

Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department. Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine. The...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTOK-TV

Two arrested for separate embezzlement schemes in Marshall County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have served two individuals in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
SENATOBIA, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
MEMPHIS, TN

