Columbus, OH

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Ohio State Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3FzZ_0ik1mkUL00

Iowa Football Coach Speaks After Saturday's Loss in Columbus

Kirk Ferentz Ohio State Postgame (; 13:05)

Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

