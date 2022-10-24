ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Empire Sports Media

Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season

The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
NJ.com

Yankees fans heckle Ted Cruz during ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros

Tensions were high at Yankee Stadium Sunday night. There was rain, the New York Yankees’ season on the line, and Sen. Ted Cruz was in attendance. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Republican from Texas was in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros. According to...
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz

Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
San Angelo LIVE!

Houston Astros Destroy the Yankees on Way to 5th World Series

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros are going back to the world series! The following article is from the Houston Astros beat writer for MLB.com's Brian McTaggart: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place. By now, the pumping bass of a boombox, the popping of champagne bottles and the craziness that comes with…
