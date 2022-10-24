Read full article on original website
Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season
The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
2 big-money players the Yankees need to trade this off-season
With a payroll of just under $265 million in 2022, the New York Yankees have the third priciest roster in baseball after the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. A lot of dollars are committed to players such as Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, who didn’t have huge playoff numbers but came through most of the times.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Yankees clearing $42 million with 3 players’ contracts expiring
The New York Yankees will need every cent they can get if their No. 1 goal is to retain Aaron Judge on a contract extension. This season, the Yankees had $249 million in estimated final payroll with $188 million for the 2023 season before arbitration. Their main contracts come from...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
YES Network’s Michael Kay points finger for ‘heartbreaking’ loss to Astros
The New York Yankees’ season has come to a close. The Bronx Bombers had their sights set on a World Series stint but unraveled and quickly lost the American League Championship Series in four games. The Houston Astros will advance while the Yankees stay home and ponder what went wrong.
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
The Astros Have Mark Wahlberg On Their Side This Postseason
Yankees fans heckle Ted Cruz during ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros
Tensions were high at Yankee Stadium Sunday night. There was rain, the New York Yankees’ season on the line, and Sen. Ted Cruz was in attendance. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Republican from Texas was in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros. According to...
Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz
Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'need wholesale changes,' 'a new voice' after ALCS sweep
Unsurprisingly, sports radio legend Mike Francesa delivered some parting shots at the New York Yankees after they suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series that wrapped up late Sunday night. "The Yankees have become masters of the excuse," Francesa said...
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Yankees’ free-agent outfielder is ‘particularly solid fit’ for AL contender
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
Houston Astros Destroy the Yankees on Way to 5th World Series
HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros are going back to the world series! The following article is from the Houston Astros beat writer for MLB.com's Brian McTaggart: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place. By now, the pumping bass of a boombox, the popping of champagne bottles and the craziness that comes with…
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games
Hey, Astros fans! Are you free at, say, 7 p.m., during at least four upcoming nights? Check out the dates and times for the 2022 World Series.
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Phillies prepare to battle Astros in 2022 World Series | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball's biggest platform for the first time. Yo!...
