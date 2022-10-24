Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating “suspicious death”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot...
Missing Texas teen's remains identified 36 years after being found
She was 16 when she went missing.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
kwhi.com
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
KBTX.com
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
KBTX.com
Navasota PD recovers 27 stolen baby formula tubs from grocery store
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Eight months ago, Abbott baby formula shut down its plant causing shortages across the United States. Now that formula supply is almost back to ‘normal’ levels, multiple thieves came to Navasota to empty out their shelves. The Navasota Police Department says four individuals headed into...
Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m. The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's...
KBTX.com
Madisonville police search for UTV theft suspects
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24. The dealership is located on South May St. Police say video from the scene shows...
Pflugerville Police says missing woman was found safe
The 66-year-old woman was found safe near the intersection of Harris Ridge Boulevard and Parmer Lane.
KBTX.com
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
KBTX.com
Missing Bryan teen found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
KBTX.com
Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
KBTX.com
HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday. HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.
KBTX.com
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
KBTX.com
Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
