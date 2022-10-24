ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson County, TX

KBTX.com

College Station police investigating “suspicious death”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd. Witnesses on scene say it happened around 10 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota PD recovers 27 stolen baby formula tubs from grocery store

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Eight months ago, Abbott baby formula shut down its plant causing shortages across the United States. Now that formula supply is almost back to ‘normal’ levels, multiple thieves came to Navasota to empty out their shelves. The Navasota Police Department says four individuals headed into...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville police search for UTV theft suspects

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24. The dealership is located on South May St. Police say video from the scene shows...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan teen found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
BRYAN, TX
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday. HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
HEMPHILL, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX

