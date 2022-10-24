STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO