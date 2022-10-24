Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in death of 3-year-old
Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station. Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem teen charged with aggravated battery to Centralia High SRO and security officer
An 18-year-old Salem man has been charged with aggravated battery to the Centralia High School Resource Officer and a security guard following an incident at the Centralia High Annex on Monday where he was attending class. Jonathan Davis of Church Street is accused of punching the SRO in the face...
recordpatriot.com
Springfield man charged in Edwardsville robbery
EDWARDSVILLE – A Springfield man was charged Tuesday in connection with a January 8 robbery of an Edwardsville convenience store. Tony C. Harold, 39, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. According to...
timestribunenews.com
Six months pass with no answers in case of missing Troy man
Kind, caring, slow to anger – just a few of the ways family members this week described Troy resident Richard Maedge, who six months ago Wednesday went missing and whose whereabouts are still unknown. The months since the 53-year-old’s April 26 disappearance from his home on Hickory Street have...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville woman arrested for criminal neglect of elderly
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville woman is facing charges of criminal neglect of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony. Annette R. Hipkins, 60, was arrested on October 19 after an elderly person had reportedly fallen and needed medical attention. According to charging documents, Hipkins “knowingly failed to...
WAND TV
One sent to the hospital after accident on Route 48 crash near Salem Baptist Church
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police report one individual was taken to the hospital after a crash on Illinois Route 48. According to police, District 10 Troopers responded to a two unit motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 2006 Yellow International Truck around 7:42 a.m.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
newschannel20.com
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
Two teens in custody after bringing firearm to Belleville East High School
Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
wdbr.com
Report: Dad’s girlfriend accused
A Carlinville woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old boy. The Macoupin County sheriff and state’s attorney says Ashley Bottoms, 33, is being held responsible. The State Journal-Register reports Bottoms is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. The paper reports the story is that Bottoms was breaking up a fight between children, threw the little boy against a wall – where he hit his head – then drove him around for three hours before seeking medical attention.
wglc.net
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
'My God, what were you shot with?': Teacher recalls surviving school shooting with his son
ST. LOUIS — Manfret McGhee ran for his life after a bullet missed him in the hallway at the school where he teaches, and huddled inside a bathroom and listened as more gunshots went off. McGhee, the Dean of Arts at the high school on the city’s south side,...
WAND TV
Lightning strike believed to have caused garage fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage is believed to have been set on fire by a strike of lightning in Springfield Tuesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called out to the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail around 9:40 p.m. The homeowners shut off the electric and propane to...
