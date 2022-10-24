ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in death of 3-year-old

Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station. Police...
CARLINVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Springfield man charged in Edwardsville robbery

EDWARDSVILLE – A Springfield man was charged Tuesday in connection with a January 8 robbery of an Edwardsville convenience store. Tony C. Harold, 39, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. According to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Six months pass with no answers in case of missing Troy man

Kind, caring, slow to anger – just a few of the ways family members this week described Troy resident Richard Maedge, who six months ago Wednesday went missing and whose whereabouts are still unknown. The months since the 53-year-old’s April 26 disappearance from his home on Hickory Street have...
TROY, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville woman arrested for criminal neglect of elderly

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville woman is facing charges of criminal neglect of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony. Annette R. Hipkins, 60, was arrested on October 19 after an elderly person had reportedly fallen and needed medical attention. According to charging documents, Hipkins “knowingly failed to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Toddler dead, woman charged

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Altercation at Springfield Wendy's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Report: Dad’s girlfriend accused

A Carlinville woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old boy. The Macoupin County sheriff and state’s attorney says Ashley Bottoms, 33, is being held responsible. The State Journal-Register reports Bottoms is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. The paper reports the story is that Bottoms was breaking up a fight between children, threw the little boy against a wall – where he hit his head – then drove him around for three hours before seeking medical attention.
CARLINVILLE, IL
wglc.net

Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years

STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy