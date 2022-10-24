Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Peggy Louise Dodson
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Waldrop Honored by Boy Scouts of America
Local businesses man Paul Waldrop, Jr. was honored Tuesday night by the Boy Scouts of America. The Texas Trails Council of the BSA presented Waldrop with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award at a banquet held at the Coggin Connection Center of the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Paul Waldrop, Jr. was...
‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
brownwoodnews.com
Ernest A. Rendleman
Ernest A. Rendleman, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Private Services for Ernest will be held at a later date at the Zephyr Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Discrimination
When I saw that my old friend, Mede Nix, received the Distinguished Alumni award from Howard Payne University during their homecoming a while back, it reminded me, believe it or not, of some discrimination I have seen in my life. Mede started out at Howard Payne as a student involved...
brownwoodnews.com
38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at HPU Nov. 24
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.
KWTX
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves repairs to Massey Sports Complex, improvements at Coggin Park
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with USA Shade for the installation of canopies at the Sports Complex to replace shade structures damaged in a May 24. A total of 52 of the 66 canopies at the...
brownwoodnews.com
Good Samaritan Ministries enters busiest time of the year
With the holiday season fast approaching, Good Samaritan Ministries is entering both its most hectic and helpful time of year. Currently, GSM is the midst of the #TackleHunger Month Community-Wide Food Drive, which concludes at the end of October. Churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations and other groups are assigned a...
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
brownwoodnews.com
House for Rent in Early, TX
$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
brownwoodnews.com
Early’s Madison Torrez qualifies for state cross country meet
LUBBOCK – Early Lady Horn senior Madison Torrez placed 11th overall at the Region I-3A cross country meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock to qualify for the UIL Class 3A cross country state championships. Torrez was clocked at 13:00.2 Tuesady, less than 40 seconds behind regional champion Jaycee...
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
brownwoodnews.com
Two from Zephyr, one from Blanket earn state cross country berths
Blanket Lady Tiger senior Kashleigh Kensing, Zephyr Lady Bulldog freshman Aliana Lopez, and Zephyr Bulldog sophomore Eli Williams earned berths in the UIL Class A Cross Country state championships based on their performance at the Region III-A cross country meet in Grand Prairie Tuesday. The top four teams and top...
Comments / 0