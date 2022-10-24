ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

'Oh S---!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Reacts to 49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

The Los Angeles Rams were ever-so-close to adding another superstar to the wealth of offensive talent in the form of running back Christian McCaffrey. As things played out, the two-time All-Pro was ultimately traded to the NFC West - just not the Rams. Instead, it was the San Francisco 49ers, who sent second, third, fourth and fifth-round draft picks to acquire McCaffrey's talents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Young believes 49ers defense had 'anomaly game' vs Chiefs

In the wake of the 49ers' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many feel that San Francisco's defense just had an off day, including Bryant Young. The 49ers Hall of Fame defensive tackle was on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show on Monday and explained...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10

Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
