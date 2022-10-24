Read full article on original website
Season defining week looms for Augustana & Sioux Falls after first batch of regional rankings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a rough weekend for Augustana and Sioux Falls’ football teams this coming Saturday looms even larger based on the first batch of Super Region 4 rankings released by the NCAA today. 10 teams are listed alphabetically with the top seven making...
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began. At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0. At Luverne, Todd Oye’s...
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in...
Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hobo Day is something students at South Dakota State University have enjoyed since its very first year back in 1912. For Regen Wiederrich it is even more special though as this year. He is the events President overseeing the entire week of activities.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. Each face key games to their postseason hopes Saturday. SDSU Men's Basketball Media Day. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jacks look to stay on top of Summit despite key losses.
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Talking SIDS Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Sanford Children’s Community Programs Supervisor Nancy Raether about the difficult topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). There are preventative steps you can take as a new parent along with many free resources you can find through Sanford to help the safety of infants.
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.
