Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Black Adam’ to Repeat Box Office Victory Over Quiet Halloween Weekend
“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot.
SFGate
Henry Cavill Says Superman Will Be ‘Enormously Joyful’ When He Returns: ‘I Never Gave Up Hope’ and ‘There’s a Bright Future Ahead’
Henry Cavill confirmed in an Oct. 24 social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie following his cameo at the end of “Black Adam.” The actor wrote to his fans, “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman…Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” Two days later, Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his Superman return during a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at 92NY in New York City.
SFGate
‘Picks and Shovels’: Why Hudson Pacific Is Investing Big in Studio Space and Production Services
The exponential growth in content production has had ripple effects across the media and entertainment eco-system. The management of soundstages and related services is one of them. Hudson Pacific, a real estate investment trust, has been investing significantly in studio lots in Hollywood, Atlanta, Toronto and other production hubs. Jeff...
SFGate
A Brief History of Drake and 21 Savage Collaborations
Last weekend, Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint project Her Loss, set to be released this Friday. The title hints that the album might lean more into Drake’s lovelorn wheelhouse than 21 Savage’s steely menace, and finds two of the rap world’s biggest artists expanding their musical synergy for a full-length release.
Comments / 0