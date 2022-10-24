Henry Cavill confirmed in an Oct. 24 social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie following his cameo at the end of “Black Adam.” The actor wrote to his fans, “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman…Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” Two days later, Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his Superman return during a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at 92NY in New York City.

