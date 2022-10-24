Read full article on original website
Barton Chronicle
A successful hunt
Fifteen-year-old Garrett Perron shows off the deer he bagged during youth hunting weekend. The Barton youth shot the 149-pound doe in Glover. His uncle Shawn Perron accompanied Garrett and was clearly proud of his nephew’s accomplishment. Photo courtesy of Dan Perron.
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
Snow Sports-Themed Lounge and Bar Coming to Burlington
J Levinthal, 50, has been a trailblazer in ski design since he started LINE Skis in 1995. He founded the online ski company J Skis in 2013. "Our customers constantly ask us if they can visit when they come into town," Levinthal said. Now they can visit — and have...
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
Burlington Residents Can Earn $1,000 for Sharing Their Home
The Burlington City Council has approved spending $30,000 on incentives for people who rent out rooms in their homes. It’s the council’s latest attempt to chip away at the city’s acute housing crisis. On Monday, the council passed a resolution that directs the city’s Housing Trust Fund...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
sbmonthly.com
CHAMBERWISE: GETTING THEM HERE AND BRINGING THEM BACK
The North Country Chamber has the privilege of serving as the Tourism Promotion Agency for Clinton County and as an I Love NY partner with the state. In this capacity, our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber, carries out an active and diverse marketing effort each year. Last month, we approved and presented to the Clinton County Legislature our comprehensive plans for 2023.
WCAX
Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city. South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
pallspera.com
163 Allen Road Morristown, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
A Hinesburg man is in custody after police said he tried to run over a woman in a parking lot in South Burlington According to police, Rocky C. Racicot, 42, and unidentified woman described by police as his girlfriend began exchanging blows while driving in Racicot’s truck on Williston Road near Kennedy Drive shortly after […]
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
