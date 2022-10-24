Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
27th Annual Trick or Treat comes to Downtown
The 27th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat is happening from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 27 in Downtown Maryville. Children in costume will be treated by 68 businesses, individuals, churches and organizations.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest invites families to trick-or-treating in residence halls
Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 26. Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.
bethanyclipper.com
Doctor realizes dream to have family practice in Bethany
Bethany, MO: Dr. Zach Mahler, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened his new practice at the HCCH Medical Clinic, the clinic has announced.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore suffers large water loss
At the October 18 Skidmore City Council meeting, City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Maintenance Operator Cassie Partridge announced Skidmore was billed for over 700,000 gallons of water from Public Water Supply District #1 of Nodaway County and only billed residents for 300,000 gallons, making a loss of 400,000 gallons. Partridge...
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
nodawaynews.com
50th class reunion for the SN 1972 graduates
Fifteen of the South Nodaway class of 1972 gathered to recognize their 50th year October 1 at A&G Restaurant. There are 26 classmates still living and the class meets every five years regularly. Those who attended are front: Caron Coulter, Jonell Barlow, Marilyn Cotter, Sheila Kiser, Deb Snyder, Joyce Nielson, Marcia Pierson; back: Victor Coulter, Norman Wilson, Chris Pedersen, David Palmer, Milo Hawley, Duane LaMaster and Joe Baumli.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
nodawaynews.com
October 20, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio Police Dept. asking public’s assistance to catch vandals
Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo) Multiple street signs, as...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
KCTV 5
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Daviess County Monday Leaves One Driver with Serious Injuries
(GALLATIN, MO) – An accident in Daviess County Monday left one driver with serious injuries. Shortly after 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that an accident took place on MO-6 highway one mile east of Gallatin when two vehicles were heading Eastbound. A 2016 Chrysler Town and...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
Comments / 0