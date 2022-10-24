Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO