FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their magical October run with a stunning comeback from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Here are some top moments from the game that sent social media abuzz. To lean or not to lean. Astros...
FOX Sports
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly
The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: How have Astros kept winning? Chas McCormick has a guess
HOUSTON — When the Astros drafted Chas McCormick in 2017, on their way to an infamous 101-win season, he expected their winning window to soon close. "I thought maybe it'd be a rebuild by the time I got to the big leagues," he said. He was wrong. McCormick has...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto showed why he's MLB's best catcher
HOUSTON — In between the two biggest swings of his life, J.T. Realmuto got drilled in the face. Fortunately, the Phillies catcher was, you know, wearing a mask at the time. But when that sixth-inning foul ball ricocheted off Chas McCormick's bat, it clocked Realmuto's jaw so squarely that the front part of his two-piece helmet detached itself and fell to the dirt behind home plate.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
FOX Sports
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: How Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies stack up
For the third time in the past four years, an improbable run has a National League East underdog facing the powerhouse Houston Astros in the World Series (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX). On each of the first two occasions, that underdog won it all. First, it was the 93-win...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: How Framber Valdez led the Astros to a Game 2 win
HOUSTON — On the day Framber Valdez's record streak of consecutive quality starts within one season began, the Houston Astros awoke in fourth place in the American League West. The 2022 season was only 15 games old, but their run differential was the division's worst. By the time Valdez's...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports MLB Lead Analyst John Smoltz Offers Inside Pitch on World Series Lineups
First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Sports Emmy Winner Sees Pair of Off-the-Radar Contributors. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz, the first MLB pitcher to record 200 (213) wins and 150 (154) saves in his career, weighs in on the World Series pitching matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (Game 1 Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app). A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the eight-time All-Star and Sports Emmy winner helped lead the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies become the first six seed to win a World Series game | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down World Series Game 1 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies became the first six seed to win a World Series game. The Phillies came back from 5-0 to win in extras!
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Astros' Game 2 win
HOUSTON — The Astros were on a revenge tour Saturday, taking no prisoners and besting the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series in front of a sold-out crowd in Houston. A three-run opening frame coupled with Framber Valdez's nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2
Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools, and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 2, overall series thoughts and some Super 6 fun.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies relievers shut down Astros, justify bold managing
HOUSTON — Rob Thomson managed his first World Series game as if it were Game 7, and his Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a historic upset because of his aggressiveness and the confidence it conveyed to them. The baseball lifer had managed with a conservative bent through this postseason's first...
FOX Sports
Giants give up on Kadarius Toney, still need game-changing receiver
The Giants have lived for years by the mantra of: You don't give up on talent. It takes time to develop players. Good teams don't just throw young players away. But when it came to Kadarius Toney, a first-round pick from the previous regime, this new Giants regime couldn't wait to give up on him — even though he has a talent they desperately need.
