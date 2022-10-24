ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly

The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto showed why he's MLB's best catcher

HOUSTON — In between the two biggest swings of his life, J.T. Realmuto got drilled in the face. Fortunately, the Phillies catcher was, you know, wearing a mask at the time. But when that sixth-inning foul ball ricocheted off Chas McCormick's bat, it clocked Realmuto's jaw so squarely that the front part of his two-piece helmet detached itself and fell to the dirt behind home plate.
HOUSTON, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: How Framber Valdez led the Astros to a Game 2 win

HOUSTON — On the day Framber Valdez's record streak of consecutive quality starts within one season began, the Houston Astros awoke in fourth place in the American League West. The 2022 season was only 15 games old, but their run differential was the division's worst. By the time Valdez's...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

FOX Sports MLB Lead Analyst John Smoltz Offers Inside Pitch on World Series Lineups

First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Sports Emmy Winner Sees Pair of Off-the-Radar Contributors. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz, the first MLB pitcher to record 200 (213) wins and 150 (154) saves in his career, weighs in on the World Series pitching matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (Game 1 Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app). A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the eight-time All-Star and Sports Emmy winner helped lead the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Astros' Game 2 win

HOUSTON — The Astros were on a revenge tour Saturday, taking no prisoners and besting the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series in front of a sold-out crowd in Houston. A three-run opening frame coupled with Framber Valdez's nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2

Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools, and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 2, overall series thoughts and some Super 6 fun.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

