FOX Reno
Reno Police looking for witnesses to vehicle versus pedestrian crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening. Crews responded to the area of South McCarran Boulevard at Mira Loma Drive on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
2news.com
Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road. Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins,...
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
mynews4.com
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
mynews4.com
Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
mynews4.com
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Geiger Grade in Storey County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash that occurred in the area of SR-341 at mile marker 6 Storey on Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
2news.com
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
FOX Reno
Police searching for endangered Reno woman who suffers from dementia
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for an elderly woman who suffers from dementia. Jeanne Milet, 77, was last seen at her house on Coranado Way during the afternoon hours of Oct. 22. Police said she suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
