FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
kptv.com
Portland Thorns advance to NWSL Final to face off with Kansas City
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have punched their ticket to the NWSL Final to face off with the Kansas City Current this weekend, and so have fans. “There’s nothing like supporting your team at a championship level,” says Thorns fan and Westview High School teacher, Luke Fritz.
Portland Gear makes first NIL deals with Oregon high school athletes
Two Portland-area high school athletes are the first in the state to profit from a brand using their name, image and likeness to promote products.
Sherwood's Ava Heiden makes her college choice
The standout Bowmen post committed to play basketball at the University of Iowa this past weekend.Sherwood basketball player Ava Heiden made her college choice official this past weekend, announcing via Twitter that she has committed to attend and play basketball for the University of Iowa. The Bowmen junior, who was voted the Pacific Conference Player of the Year and led Sherwood to a league title last season, said she felt confident she'd be a Hawkeye shortly following her trip to Iowa City this past August, but she delayed a decision until completing all of her prospective visits. With those visits...
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
kptv.com
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers
Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit. Portland filmmaker creates Bigfoot horror movie. Updated: 11...
Pamplin Media Group
Three things to know about the Portland 2023 housing market
Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. The Portland real estate market has gone through considerable change in 2022. This could continue into 2023. The biggest shift that has taken place is the overall pace of the real estate scene. It takes longer to sell a home now, due at least in part to higher house values and mortgage rates, which has shifted the market in favor of buyers. Here are three predictions for the Portland, Oregon housing market in 2023.
I took my first long-distance train ride in an Amtrak roomette. Here are 14 things everyone should know before booking a trip.
From where to watch the sunset to the surprisingly comfortable pillows, I learned a lot riding a 16-hour overnight train from Portland to Sacramento.
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
Tigard Trader Joe's to open Friday
The long-anticipated specialty food store is located in the old Albertson's store at Highway 99W and Durham Road.It's official, the new Tigard Trader Joe's store is set to open this Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. the company's website says. The store is located at 16200 S.W. Pacific Highway, in a former Albertson's supermarket at Tigard Towne Square. The popular specialty grocery chain, which is at the southeast corner of Highway 99W and Durham Road, takes up about 15,035 square feet of space in a portion of the old store that has been vacant for years. "Step inside and...
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
kptv.com
Fall-like weather finally returns to the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s finally here. After a long, hot, and dry summer, rain and fall-like weather finally made its way to the Pacific Northwest. The rain arrived last Friday afternoon and it also brought strong winds. A ring doorbell camera caught a tree toppling over in a Southeast Portland neighborhood early Saturday. Luckily no one was injured but it did remind neighbors in the area that the weather finally changed to align with the Fall season. Jeff Anderson lives in Milwaukie and said he is happy the rain is back, but he does have one complaint for mother nature.
Adidas drops Ye, expected to lose $250M by years end
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weeks of facing pressure Adidas has finally cut ties with Ye — formally known as Kanye West — after he made anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in several interviews. The company decided to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately as of Tuesday...
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
