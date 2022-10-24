Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
Tom Brady isn’t the problem with the Buccaneers offense
Despite the plethora of articles being written after the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s awful performance this past weekend against the Panthers about how this is finally the season that proves that Tom Brady is in fact a human being and is finally playing like his age would dictate, it’s just not true.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Week 8: Ravens Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens will face their old nemesis Tom Brady when they travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night game. Which team will emerge victorious on the short week?
NFL Week 7 breakdown: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are dragging down NFC
Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers both dropped to a very unexpected 3-4 on the season.
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs
Baltimore’s prime time visit Thursday to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay features two teams currently tied for the lead in their respective divisions. The Ravens are trying to build some momentum in a short week, after Sunday’s win against Cleveland. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are trying to reverse some offensive missteps, after losing four of their last five games.
Bucs vs. Ravens injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there’s some good news for Bucs fans. Four players were upgraded for Tuesday’s practice, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle), who was a limited participant after missing Monday’s practice.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens host Tom Brady, Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football
The 4-3 Baltimore Ravens welcome the struggling 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday for Week 8 NFL action. The Ravens sit atop the AFC North with their 4-3 record and are coming off a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs, meanwhile, have stumbled out of the gates at 3-4, having just lost 21-3 at the Carolina Panthers in a shocking score.
Bucs' Byron Leftwich on Tampa Bay's offensive woes: You're 'not beating a soul' scoring three points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich knows after scoring just three points in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers that change is needed.
Miami Herald
Heat rides good work from Butler, Martin, Lowry, others to beat Portland. Five takeaways
Five takeaways from the Heat’s impressive 119-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center:
