Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Tom Brady isn’t the problem with the Buccaneers offense

Despite the plethora of articles being written after the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s awful performance this past weekend against the Panthers about how this is finally the season that proves that Tom Brady is in fact a human being and is finally playing like his age would dictate, it’s just not true.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs

Baltimore’s prime time visit Thursday to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay features two teams currently tied for the lead in their respective divisions. The Ravens are trying to build some momentum in a short week, after Sunday’s win against Cleveland. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are trying to reverse some offensive missteps, after losing four of their last five games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens host Tom Brady, Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football

The 4-3 Baltimore Ravens welcome the struggling 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday for Week 8 NFL action. The Ravens sit atop the AFC North with their 4-3 record and are coming off a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs, meanwhile, have stumbled out of the gates at 3-4, having just lost 21-3 at the Carolina Panthers in a shocking score.
BALTIMORE, MD

