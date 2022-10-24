ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — City Church Albany has always said it's not a place, it's a people. Well, Sunday their prayers were answered as they opened a place for those people. They have roots now, 445 North Pearl Street in the warehouse district of Albany. It all started as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of former Jillian’s bar downtown, as a nomadic church making 16 different moves along the way, hoping this new structure makes a positive impact in Albany.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO