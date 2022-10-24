Read full article on original website
WRGB
The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
WRGB
New York Expression, showcasing dozens of artist with a range of disabilities
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A showcase of expression and celebrating our differences. A new art gallery, New York Expression opened Monday at the Saratoga Springs Hilton hotel. All 40 artists featured in the exhibit are living with different ranges of disabilities. Office for People with Developmental Disabilities Commissioner...
WRGB
After years on the move, City Church Albany finds a permanent home
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — City Church Albany has always said it's not a place, it's a people. Well, Sunday their prayers were answered as they opened a place for those people. They have roots now, 445 North Pearl Street in the warehouse district of Albany. It all started as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of former Jillian’s bar downtown, as a nomadic church making 16 different moves along the way, hoping this new structure makes a positive impact in Albany.
WRGB
Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
WRGB
Former parolee pleads not guilty to assault on two victims
SELKIRK, NY (WRBG) - 36-year-old Adam Matteson, Jr. of East Greenbush has pleaded not guilty to a 6 count indictment, accusing him of attacking two victims in Bethlehem on September 16, 2022. Prosecutors with the Albany County District Attorney's Office say Matteson is facing charges of Burglary in the First...
WRGB
Schenectady man convicted of felony assault, repeatedly struck girlfriend with travel mug
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man was convicted Monday of the Class D violent felony of assault in the second degree, for a crime of domestic violence that occurred in the City of Schenectady on October 30, 2021. After a five-day trial, the jury also acquitted Jayson Hooks,...
WRGB
Community advocates call on charges to be dropped against man shot by Albany police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A group of Albany community members are calling for Albany County District Attorney David Soares to drop charges against a man shot by police in January of 2022. Jordan Young is seen on police body camera video charging at officers with a knife in his...
WRGB
Musicians "Rock Out for Scott," honoring one of their own who died of diabetes
TROY, NY (WRGB) — In Troy, a group of musicians coming together to support one of their own. Scott Dorrance passed away on January 13, 2020. He battled type 1 diabetes for much of his life, and Sunday, a very appropriate fundraiser in his name for the cause. The...
WRGB
Disposal company employee killed after incident involving dumpster
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in Hudson say a man died after a dumpster that was being unloaded fell on top of him. Police say they responded just before 11:30 to the area of Long Alley in the City of Hudson on October 24th. According to investigators, witnesses say...
WRGB
200 headstones damaged, overturned in Bennington cemetery
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Police in Bennington are looking for those responsible for vandalism discovered in one of Bennington, VT's oldest cemeteries. According to investigators, over 200 gravestones have been overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend. Officials say there are graves in that cemetery...
WRGB
Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs
SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
WRGB
Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
WRGB
Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
WRGB
Police investigating shots fired calls at 2nd and Harrison Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are now investigating reports of shots fired in the area of 2nd Street and Harrison Street in the city. This is video we gathered at the scene, as police worked to investigate. Officers say no victims have been located at this time,...
WRGB
Second suspect sentenced in 2021 Catherine Street armed robbery attempt
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A second suspect will deserve a determinate sentence of 8 years, after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in connection with an armed robbery attempt last year in Albany,. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Elijah Fields-Wilson, 23, of Albany, was...
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
WRGB
Man ejected, driver killed after crash involving utility pole in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say the driver is dead and a passenger in stable condition following a Tuesday night crash in Amsterdam. Crews responded to the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue, just after 8:00 PM Tuesday, after a 2005 Ford Freestyle struck a utility pole, sending live wires down across the intersection.
WRGB
Karen Heggen says "returned" court documents weren't from DA Office
Saratoga County — Saratoga County District Attorney candidate Michael Phillips stood in front of incumbent Karen Heggen's DA office on Wednesday with a bag full of court documents, saying he was returning the misplaced files. Heggen on the other hand, says they have nothing to do with her office.
WRGB
Months off parole, dozens of fake credit cards, man arrested on fraud charges, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man with an extensive criminal history on fraud charges. Police say the investigation began after a report of a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was used at a local restaurant. Shortly thereafter,...
