ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

The McRib is coming back to some Capital Region cities

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The McRib, is returning to select cities nationwide, and the Capital Region has three cities on that list. The fast food giant said the McRib will return to menus at participating restaurants on Oct. 31 for its "Farewell Tour." And where will it be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

After years on the move, City Church Albany finds a permanent home

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — City Church Albany has always said it's not a place, it's a people. Well, Sunday their prayers were answered as they opened a place for those people. They have roots now, 445 North Pearl Street in the warehouse district of Albany. It all started as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of former Jillian’s bar downtown, as a nomadic church making 16 different moves along the way, hoping this new structure makes a positive impact in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Former parolee pleads not guilty to assault on two victims

SELKIRK, NY (WRBG) - 36-year-old Adam Matteson, Jr. of East Greenbush has pleaded not guilty to a 6 count indictment, accusing him of attacking two victims in Bethlehem on September 16, 2022. Prosecutors with the Albany County District Attorney's Office say Matteson is facing charges of Burglary in the First...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WRGB

200 headstones damaged, overturned in Bennington cemetery

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Police in Bennington are looking for those responsible for vandalism discovered in one of Bennington, VT's oldest cemeteries. According to investigators, over 200 gravestones have been overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend. Officials say there are graves in that cemetery...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs

SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Second suspect sentenced in 2021 Catherine Street armed robbery attempt

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A second suspect will deserve a determinate sentence of 8 years, after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in connection with an armed robbery attempt last year in Albany,. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Elijah Fields-Wilson, 23, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man ejected, driver killed after crash involving utility pole in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police say the driver is dead and a passenger in stable condition following a Tuesday night crash in Amsterdam. Crews responded to the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue, just after 8:00 PM Tuesday, after a 2005 Ford Freestyle struck a utility pole, sending live wires down across the intersection.
AMSTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy