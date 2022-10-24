Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
New Orleans is facing early-season injury issues with two key starters.
Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors Against the Phoenix Suns Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.
Watch: Klay Thompson picks up first ejection of his career on Tuesday vs. Suns
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) starting on Wednesday, Christian Koloko to bench
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) will start in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes will make his return after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Barnes to score 30.6 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Dean Wade on Wednesday, Isaac Okoro to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wade will make his first start at the three after Isaac Okoro was sent to the bench on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 39.7 minutes with Cleveland's current inactives, Wade is averaging 1.11...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will sit out on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play an increased role against a Hawks' team ranked ninth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 37.9...
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Ejected After Arguing with Suns Players
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Warriors And Suns Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.
