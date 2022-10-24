On the afternoon of March 6th, 1962 a practical nurse working in the formula room at Binghamton General Hospital’s maternity ward noticed the sugar container used for mixing infant formula was only half full. She took the can to the hospital’s main kitchen to refill it. In the kitchen sitting side by side were two identical 20-gallon drums, one filled with salt and the other with sugar. The nurse would later clearly remember reaching into the drum on the left and filling the formula room’s container with two scoops from the can’s contents that she assumed was sugar.

