A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular "Halloween parade" is coming back to the Johnson City Wegmans store. David Orlovsky, the store manager, said "we're excited" that what quickly turned into a tradition at the Broome County Wegmans is returning. He said the store's first Halloween parade was held in 2010.
On the afternoon of March 6th, 1962 a practical nurse working in the formula room at Binghamton General Hospital’s maternity ward noticed the sugar container used for mixing infant formula was only half full. She took the can to the hospital’s main kitchen to refill it. In the kitchen sitting side by side were two identical 20-gallon drums, one filled with salt and the other with sugar. The nurse would later clearly remember reaching into the drum on the left and filling the formula room’s container with two scoops from the can’s contents that she assumed was sugar.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
Demolition crews have removed a structure that was home to a popular Endwell donut shop a few decades ago. The building at 2713 East Main Street housed a Mister Donut operation during the 1970s and 1980s. Most recently, First General of Southern New York used the site for its offices.
A developer is preparing to build a 72-unit apartment building on the Johnson City property once occupied by the popular Philadelphia Sales discount store. Regan Development Corporation of Westchester County has plans to construct the mixed-use project at 333 Grand Avenue. The four-acre site is adjacent to railroad tracks and is located east of Route 201.
LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- People looking for jobs in the healthcare field can take advantage of a two-day hiring event by Arnot Health next month. The health system will hold a hiring event on Wednesday, November 2nd, and Thursday, November 3rd from 1PM to 7PM at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Applicants will be able to talk to staff and leaders for both clinical and non-clinical positions.
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
